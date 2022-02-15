Juju has pushed several good players away from Black Stars – Foh-Amoaning

The Black Stars endured a disastrous run in the tournament in Cameroon, culminating in a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

Speaking to Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, Foh-Amoaning suggested that there may be some truth to the allegations of juju in the Black Stars camp.

“I have told you Paul that coaching is only an aspect of the problem in Ghana football, we have the dynamics of the team itself and this juju bit is not something that you can push away. Because the juju thing pushes a lot of good players away,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Even if you have a good coach, he is not going to play the game because if the players do not want to play, they will not do it and there is nothing you can do about it.”

He added: “And if the players wake up at night and they are being disturbed by a mallam, they will not play and that disrupts the chemistry of the team.”

Asked if the juju allegations are true, he responded: “Of course it is true. You can also go and find out because you are a journalist but I’m telling you it’s true.”