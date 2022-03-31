Video: Juju man in ‘trouble’ for saying he should be beheaded if Ghana qualifies for World Cup

He boasted that the Black Stars could never qualify for the World Cup, insisting that will only happen if ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi is brought back.

“If the Black Stars qualify, I should be beheaded. I will also give away £50,000 if Ghana gets the better of Nigeria to qualify,” he said.

“Ghana football will only progress if our leaders go back for Kwesi Nyantakyi. I have said it and if they like they should listen.”

Contrary to his prediction, Black Stars booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

With the video of the spiritualist going viral, some Ghanaians have called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest him over his false prophecies.

“IGP Dampare must go for him, he’s a scammer,” a Facebook user with the name Isaac Apotchie said.

Another by the name Amadu Sule said: “I swear I will lose respect for the Ghana Police if they allow these people [to go scot-free].”

A third person, Shuckn Dee added: “Take him to court, let him pay the £50,000 he promised first with odds total should be £100,000. Put him in ceils for years and free him. Simple.”