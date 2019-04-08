The former Ghana international revealed in a latest video that he has serious difficulty moving and controlling his right hand.

It's (right hand) better but it ain't like before," he said in the Instagram video.

The former Nottingham Forest striker spent two months in the hospital after suffering the illness on December 8, 2014.

Junior Agogo has hit by the debilitating illness two years after he needed his football career.

In 2017, Agogo told the BBC Four documentary titled Speechless that he had troubles with speech following the illness which he says has left him lacking confidence and socially isolated.

Agogo is a Ghanaian former professional footballer who played as a striker. He was born in Ghana but spent most of his childhood in the UK.

He then moved back to Ghana during his years in secondary school. He began his youth career at Sheffield Wednesday in 1995, moving up to the senior squad in 1997.