Justin Kluivert right to choose Roma over Man United, says dad Patrick

Dutch football great Patrick Kluivert said Wednesday he believes his son Justin made the right call in snubbing Manchester United to join AS Roma.

(AFP/File)

Dutch football great Patrick Kluivert said Wednesday he believes his son Justin made the right call in snubbing Manchester United to join AS Roma.

Kluivert, 19, had looked set to head for the Premeir League this summer but instead the winger opted to move to Italy after two years in Ajax.

"I think United would have been too big a jump," former Ajax, AC Milan and Barcelona striker Kluivert, 42, told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Roma are an important club but the pressures are less.

"Roma don't have to win at any cost and it is a club that is used to good football. It is the ideal place for Justin right now."

Kluivert has signed until 2023 with the side from the Italian capital who finished third in Serie A last season.

The teenager made an immediate impact with his cross setting up Edin Dzeko for the match winner in the opening Serie A game against Torino last weekend.

"I'm very satisfied with what he's doing," added Kluivert Snr, who earned 79 caps for the Netherlands before retiring in 2004, and is now the assistant Cameroon coach.

"He doesn't talk much, but he's someone who knows how to listen and is motivated. I wanted him to stay at Ajax for another year, but he made his choice.

"Then, who doesn't dream of Barcelona? But Italian football is catching up and Justin can take advantage of it."

Kluivert Jr made 30 league appearances for Ajax last season, scoring 10 goals, and earned his first call up to the Dutch national team in March.

"He must travel miles to get to where I did, but he's shown talent, plus he has the character and time to have a great career," his father added.

"I want to see him win with Roma and I want to see him happy."

