Juve look to reboot Serie A title defence in Turin derby

The 36-year-old, Serie A's top scorer this season, has scored three goals in his previous five derbies, but just once at Torino in his first season back in 2018.

Just six points separate Juventus in third from seventh-placed Lazio in the race for elite European football.

The pressure is on coach Andrea Pirlo with defensive duo Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral both testing positive for Covid-19 after international duty.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will not be available due to his one-match blasphemy ban.

Forward Paulo Dybala has recovered after nearly three months out with a knee injury, but there are suggestions he could be suspended as punishment for attending a lockdown gathering with Arthur Melo at the home of American teammate Weston McKennie.