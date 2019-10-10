The juvenile football club was officially launched last Sunday, with the aim of helping unearth talents in the Sefwi Bekwai community.

Aside the launch, the club also outdoored its kits for matches, adopting the Belgium national team and Juventus jerseys as its home and away strips, respectively.

AFCC FC was originally founded in 2015, with Prince Anokye Turkson currently serving as the club’s coach and team manager.

The club’s motto is: “Unearthing the raw natural hidden talents through education and sports in the juvenile level and beyond.”

Among those who attended the launch were Alfred Saki, the team manager of Bibiani Goldstars, as well as the Chief Imam of the Sefwi Bekwai Muslim Community.

The club’s long-term goal is to become the biggest charitable firm in “scouting needy children through sports and education.”

The club currently has U12, U14 and U16 teams, with a total of about 40 young aspiring footballs under registered under its wings.

“We are happy to have finally launched this club. We hope to be able to develop more talents from the Bekwai community,” said Mr. Turkson, who is popularly known as Coach Jack.

Prince Anokye Turkson aka Coach Jack

He said the club is open to support from government and individuals who can provide them with boots, kits and other stuff.