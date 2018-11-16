Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Juventus apologise for China 'suicide' condolence message

Juventus have apologised after the Italian champions came under fire for posting a message on Chinese social media about the apparent suicide of a fan, which was later exposed as untrue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juventus were duped by a fake social media post about the suicide of a fan play

Juventus were duped by a fake social media post about the suicide of a fan

(AFP/File)

Juventus have apologised after the Italian champions came under fire for posting a message on Chinese social media about the apparent suicide of a fan, which was later exposed as untrue.

The Serie A giants issued a message of condolence on China's Twitter-like Weibo in response to a post on the platform claiming that a fanatical supporter had committed suicide following a row online about striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, it transpired that Weibo user "Juventus changing room cleaning lady" -- whose real name has not been reported -- was alive and unharmed after Chinese media and police tracked her down.

The case has drawn about 40 million views and generated thousands of comments in recent days on Weibo, where many European football clubs and players connect with their Chinese followers.

Juventus's post to its 725,000 followers mourning the supposed suicide triggered several days of criticism and shrill calls for the club to apologise.

In a statement to AFP, the club said: "The agency in charge of Juventus social media accounts on Chinese digital platforms did a mistake by believing in what has then been revealed to be fake news, and we apologise for this."

The apology is unlikely to placate everyone.

"Yes, you were also fooled," wrote one Weibo user, hitting out at the Italian club.

"But if you have this title ("Juventus"), at least understand that every word you say represents the image of the club."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Japan remain undefeated under new boss with Venezuela draw Football Japan remain undefeated under new boss with Venezuela draw
'Horror but sexy' - Stephen Appiah can't handle his sexy photo 'Horror but sexy' - Stephen Appiah can't handle his sexy photo
Football: Pushovers? Swiss win shows Qatar is in a 'good way' ahead of 2022 Football Pushovers? Swiss win shows Qatar is in a 'good way' ahead of 2022
I will be back to my very best: Christian Atsu I will be back to my very best: Christian Atsu
My Manchester United career was becoming embarrassing: Wayne Rooney My Manchester United career was becoming embarrassing: Wayne Rooney
Football: Shearer defends 'fantastic' Scudamore after controversial payout Football Shearer defends 'fantastic' Scudamore after controversial payout

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Football

Heart scare: Croatia defender Ivan Strinic in action in the World Cup final
Football AC Milan's Strinic gets all clear after heart scare
Wayne Rooney (left) celebrates with Callum Wilson (right) after Wilson scored his first international goal against the USA
Football Future bright for England as youngsters beat USA on Rooney farewell
Ousmane Dembele sued by ex-landlord for making house dirty
Ousmane Dembele sued by ex-landlord for making house dirty
Jedvaj was Croatia's unlikely hero in Zagreb
Football Croatia stun Spain as Jedvaj strikes twice to keep hopes alive
X
Advertisement