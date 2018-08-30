Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford with Juventus, champions Real Madrid pair Roma in group G
Real Madrid have been paired with AS Roma in group of the UEFA Champions League, as Manchester United join Juventus in group H.
Below is the full draw
Group A
1. Atl. Madrid
2. Dortmund
3. Monaco
4. Club Bruge
Group B
1. Bacelona
2. Spurs
3. PSV
4. Inter Milan
Group C
1. PSG
2. Napoli
3. Liverpool
4. Red star
Group D
1. Locomotive Moscow
2. FC Porto
3. Shalke 04
4. Gala
Group E
1. Bayern Munich
2. Benfica
3. Ajax Amsterdam
4. AEK Athens
Group F
1. Man. City
2.Shakta D
3. Lyon
4. Hoffeham
Group G
1. R. Madrid
2. Roma
3. CSK Moscow
4. Plazen
Group H
1. Juventus
2. Man U
3. Valencia
4. Young Boys