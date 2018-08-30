news

Juventus have been drawn in group H Manchester United and this will see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid have been paired with AS Roma in group of the UEFA Champions League, as Manchester United join Juventus in group H.

Below is the full draw

Group A

1. Atl. Madrid

2. Dortmund

3. Monaco

4. Club Bruge

Group B

1. Bacelona

2. Spurs

3. PSV

4. Inter Milan

Group C

1. PSG

2. Napoli

3. Liverpool

4. Red star

Group D

1. Locomotive Moscow

2. FC Porto

3. Shalke 04

4. Gala

Group E

1. Bayern Munich

2. Benfica

3. Ajax Amsterdam

4. AEK Athens

Group F

1. Man. City

2.Shakta D

3. Lyon

4. Hoffeham

Group G

1. R. Madrid

2. Roma

3. CSK Moscow

4. Plazen

Group H

1. Juventus

2. Man U

3. Valencia

4. Young Boys