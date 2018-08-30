Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Juventus draw Manchester United, while defending champions pair Roma


Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford with Juventus, champions Real Madrid pair Roma in group G

  • Published:
Juventus have been drawn in group H Manchester United and this will see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid have been paired with AS Roma in group of the UEFA Champions League, as Manchester United join Juventus in group H.

Below is the full draw

Group A

1. Atl. Madrid

2. Dortmund

3. Monaco

4. Club Bruge

 

Group B

1. Bacelona

2. Spurs

3. PSV

4. Inter Milan

 

Group C

1. PSG

2. Napoli

3. Liverpool

4. Red star

 

Group D

1. Locomotive Moscow

2. FC Porto

3. Shalke 04

4. Gala

 

Group E

1. Bayern Munich

2. Benfica

3. Ajax Amsterdam

4. AEK Athens

 

Group F

1. Man. City

2.Shakta D

3. Lyon

4. Hoffeham

 

Group G

1. R. Madrid

2. Roma

3. CSK Moscow

4. Plazen

 

Group H

1. Juventus

2. Man U

3. Valencia

4. Young Boys

