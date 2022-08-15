'What a debut' - Reactions as Di Maria scores for Juventus in opening game win over Sassuolo

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Angel Di Maria scored a stunner on his home debut for Juventus with Vlahovic bagging a brace. Here's how social media reacted to their win.

Social media reactions to Juventus 3-0 win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday night
Juventus cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium on Monday night, August 15, 2022.

The Old Lady is hoping to mount a serious title challenge for the Scudetto having missed out for the last two campaigns and got off to a perfect start.

Juventus opened the scoring in the first half after a wonderful cross from Alex Sandro was volleyed off the ground and into the post by their Argentine summer signing Angel Di Maria in the 26th minute.

Angel Di Maria scored on his debut as Juventus recorded 3-0 win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday night
Massimiliano Allegri's side continued to dominate and soon doubled their advantage shortly before halftime as striker Dusan Vlahovic, opened his account for the season after scoring from the spot in the 43rd minute.

Juventus were in the ascendency at half-time with a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the break.

The second half resumed with more of the same from Allegri's side who seemed to have the lion's share of possession.

Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace for Juventus on Monday night
And soon their dominance paid off once more as Vlahovic added a second and Juventus' third in the 51st minute to seal all three points for the hosts.

However, Di Maria was forced off in the 66th minute through an injury as it appeared with Allegri hoping it's not too serious with the attacker set to be accessed in the coming hours.

Following the win for Juventus fans have taken to social media to praise the instant impact of the club's summer signing, Angel Di Maria.

Here are some of the reactions below:

