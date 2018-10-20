Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media king

While the debate over who is better between the two may well rumble on for ever, in terms of social media there is a big difference with Messi having far less of a social media presence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Lionel Messi maybe in a league of their own and off it KPMG have revealed that the Portuguese is one of the most influential figures as well.

While the debate over who is better between the two may well rumble on for ever, in terms of social media there is a big difference with Messi having far less of a social media presence.

TOP FIVE PLAYERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

play

 

There is no sportsman that can compare to the Portuguese with striking data and not even adding up the followers of several other top names in sport would see them reach Ronaldo. NBA stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, or Conor McGregor are no rivals for the Juventus player.

CR7 VS TOP FIVE SPORTSMEN

play

 

Ronaldo has broken new ground for sportsmen and he has managed to take on big name celebrities in terms of popularity.He is ahead of the likes of Justin Bieber, Pope Francisco and Donald Trump to become the absolute leader on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

CR7 VS TOP FIVE CELEBRITIES

play

With his social media presence it could be argued that Ronaldo is the most influential men in the world. Still though he is behind two women in Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez who earn more per Instagram post.

TOP CELEBRITIES ACCORDING TO THE VALUE OF THEIR INSTAGRAM POSTS

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Real Madrid set unwanted record in club history Real Madrid set unwanted record in club history
Football: Mourinho furious as Chelsea salvage unbeaten record Football Mourinho furious as Chelsea salvage unbeaten record
Football: Mourinho plays down touchline melee after 'awful' Chelsea draw Football Mourinho plays down touchline melee after 'awful' Chelsea draw
Football: Dortmund want to secure free-scoring Alcacer switch Football Dortmund want to secure free-scoring Alcacer switch
Football: Pressure mounts on Lopetegui as Madrid beaten by Levante Football Pressure mounts on Lopetegui as Madrid beaten by Levante
Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo Kante Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo Kante

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCONbullet
3 Rooney sends heart-touching message to Ghanaian defender diagnosed...bullet
4 Ghanaian clubs withdraw from Africa inter club competitionsbullet
5 Dujkovic received GHC2.4m for qualifying Ghana for 2006 World Cupbullet
6 Michael Essien adds his voice to the Real Madrid troublesbullet
7 This is how much Barcelona is supposed to pay for Neymar’s...bullet
8 Football Mourinho promises best behaviour for Chelsea returnbullet
9 Ghana’s Normalisation Committee: Normalizing the...bullet
10 Preview: In-form Chelsea welcome Man United and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
2 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
3 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
4 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
5 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
6 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
7 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
8 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
9 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
10 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK...bullet

Football

Boateng, Dwamena benched for Real Madrid clash
Eintracht Frankfurt's Serbian striker Luka Jovic celebrates one of his five goals on Friday
Football Five-goal Jovic shows 'world class potential' after haul
I feel sad for Nyantakyi- Asamoah Gyan
I feel sad for Nyantakyi- Asamoah Gyan
On top: Lewis Hamilton in practice on Friday
Vettel grid penalty boosts Hamilton's fifth title bid
X
Advertisement