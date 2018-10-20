Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media king

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

news

Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Lionel Messi maybe in a league of their own and off it KPMG have revealed that the Portuguese is one of the most influential figures as well.

While the debate over who is better between the two may well rumble on for ever, in terms of social media there is a big difference with Messi having far less of a social media presence.

TOP FIVE PLAYERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

There is no sportsman that can compare to the Portuguese with striking data and not even adding up the followers of several other top names in sport would see them reach Ronaldo. NBA stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, or Conor McGregor are no rivals for the Juventus player.

CR7 VS TOP FIVE SPORTSMEN

Ronaldo has broken new ground for sportsmen and he has managed to take on big name celebrities in terms of popularity.He is ahead of the likes of Justin Bieber, Pope Francisco and Donald Trump to become the absolute leader on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

CR7 VS TOP FIVE CELEBRITIES

With his social media presence it could be argued that Ronaldo is the most influential men in the world. Still though he is behind two women in Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez who earn more per Instagram post.

TOP CELEBRITIES ACCORDING TO THE VALUE OF THEIR INSTAGRAM POSTS