K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Kevin-Prince Boateng is currently a Sassuolo player in Italy nowadays, but that did not stop him from giving his thoughts on the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

The 31-year-old midfielder has played for AC Milan, Tottenham and Schalke, among other clubs.

Throughout his career, the Ghanaian has faced both Messi and Ronaldo, so he dared to have his say on them.

In an interview with the SPOX, Boateng shared his thoughts on the two incredible players.

"For young people who are football players, Ronaldo should be the best in the world," he said.

"He is the best example to look at because he trains to the fullest and has talent.

"He works like a madman, he is passionate with everything he does and about football."

"He always wants to be the best."He always wants to be first in everything, so, for a player who is just starting, the one to look at should be him because he is perfect."

However, Boateng ultimately believes that Messi is the best. "Ronaldo makes all of this happen in this world, but only in this world," he added.

"In what transcends this world, the best is Messi, because he is incredible, he does things that nobody can do. "I do not see him in this world."Ronaldo dominates this world and Messi is above everything else."