Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role


Football Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role

Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka has returned to Italy amid reports Wednesday he is set for a backroom role with the fallen Serie A giants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex-Brazil and AC Milan star Kaka looks set for a role with the Serie A club to assist coach Gennaro Gattuso. play

Ex-Brazil and AC Milan star Kaka looks set for a role with the Serie A club to assist coach Gennaro Gattuso.

(AFP)

Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka has returned to Italy amid reports Wednesday he is set for a backroom role with the fallen Serie A giants.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner is reported to be looking at the possibility of joining the club's board along with fellow AC Milan icons Leonardo and Paolo Maldini.

Another ex-Milan teammate Gennaro Gattuso has coached the seven-time European champions since last season.

"I often talk with Leonardo, we are friends, but the role that I will have at Milan we have not yet discussed," Kaka told journalists after his arrival in Italy.

Kaka spent six seasons with Milan before joining Real Madrid in 2009 but returned for a season on loan in 2013. He won one Serie A title and the Champions League with Milan.

The 36-year-old will attend AC Milan's first home game of the season at the San Siro against Roma on Friday, after the club lost their opener 3-2 in Napoli.

"Now my priority is my children living in Brazil, which is the reason why I did not arrive at Milan before, but Leonardo and Maldini bring me even closer to Milan."

For now he will join sporting director Leonardo and Maldini, sporting strategy and development director, and study as a manager, with the possibility of helping the club's scouting in Brazil.

"I want to understand what I'd like to do in the world of football," added Kaka, who retired last year after a glorious career playing at the San Siro, Real Madrid and Sao Paulo before finishing at MLS side Orlando City.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw Football Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw
Football: Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places Football Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places
Football: Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice Football Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice
Football: Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on Football Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on
Football: Battling Kaizer Chiefs remain winless after collapse Football Battling Kaizer Chiefs remain winless after collapse
Football: Belgian TV presenter charged with armed robbery Football Belgian TV presenter charged with armed robbery

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad –...bullet
5 Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man Unitedbullet
6 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
7 Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a managerbullet
8 Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of...bullet
9 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

FIFA announces the mandate of Normalisation Committee
Ghana Football FIFA announces the mandate of Normalisation Committee
Clint Dempsey scored the fastest ever US World Cup goal after 29 seconds in a group-stage victory over Ghana in Natal, Brazil, in 2014
Football US, Seattle striker Dempsey announces retirement
Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saves from Spain's Iago Aspas in the hosts' penalty shootout win over Spain at the World Cup
Football Akinfeev extends contract with CSKA for another four years
These are the former winners of the UEFA Goal of the Season
European Football These are the former winners of the UEFA Goal of the Season