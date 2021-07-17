RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Ghanaian wonderkid joins Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes

Emmanuel Ayamga

Highly-rated Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has completed a move from Nordsjaelland to Stade Rennes.

The 19-year-old’s transfer was officially confirmed on Friday, July 16, 2021, after he had his medical at the club.

Kamaldeen has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will see him stay at the French club until 2026.

The young forward initially attracted interest from a host of European clubs including Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam.

The Ghanaian was actually very close to joining Ajax after visiting the Dutch side and touring their training facilities.

However, Rennes moved in to hijack the move by spending €21 million to prise the player away from Nordsjaelland.

Rennes’ Technical Director Florian Maurice is quoted as saying: “We wanted to strengthen our attack. He is a player who is capable of playing on the wings but also centrally.

“He scores goals and he knows how to make the final pass. He has enormous quality, he has pace and an ability to penetrate. He can make the difference. It was important for us to bring in another attacking weapon in the team.

“This is good news for the club. He is a great signing because he is a sought after player. We were able to do what was needed to attract him to Rennes. Which at the beginning was not particularly evident. We had competition from clubs like Ajax and those in the Premier League.”

Kamaldeen was one of the most exciting players in the Danish league last season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

The former Right to Dream Academy star joins Jeremy Doku and Eduardo Camavinga as the teen sensations leading Rennes’ latest project.

