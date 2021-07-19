Kamaldeen Sulemana overtakes Mikel Obi as Africa’s 2nd most expensive teenager

According to the French portal GFFN, the deal is worth €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses).

The move sees him overtake compatriot Mohammed Kudus, who joined Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam for a €15 million fee last summer.

He has also overtaken Nigeria’s Mikel Obi, who once held the record as the most expensive teenager on the continent.

A teenage Mikel joined Premier League Chelsea from Lyn in June 2006 in a deal that was worth £16 million (€18.6 million).

However, Kamaldeen’s move to Rennes has seen him rise to become the second most expensive teenager on the continent.

As it stands, only Amad Diallo costs more than the Ghanaian, after the Ivorian completed a move from Atalanta to Manchester United for £37 million.

Kamaldeen put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will see him stay at the French club until 2026.

The young forward initially attracted interest from a host of European clubs including Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam.

Kamaldeen was actually very close to joining Ajax after visiting the Dutch side and touring their training facilities.