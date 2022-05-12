Partners in crime Kane, Son shine again as Tottenham whitewash 10-man Arsenal

Kane netted a first-half brace while Son added a third goal in the second half as Spurs thrashed Arsenal 3-0 at the Tottenham stadium on Thursday night.

Kane opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from a penalty after Cedric Soares hacked Son to the ground following a floated cross from Kulusevski.

11 minutes later, Son was involved again as things went from bad to worse for the Gunners. They were reduced to ten men when Rob Holding received his marching order after two yellow card offences in the space of nine minutes.

Spurs capitalised on the numerical superiority to double their advantage four minutes later through that man again, Kane, who was at the right place and time to head home a cross from Son meant for Kulusevski to put Spurs 2-0 at the break.

Whatever Mikel Arteta told his team at the break was clearly not working as Son made it 3-0 minutes two minutes after the restart to end any hopes of a comeback for the Gunners.

It could have been worst for the visitors but they had Aaron Ramsdale in goal to thank after he denied Emerson Royal and Kane, a first North London hat-trick, later on, to keep the scoreline respectable.