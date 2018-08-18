Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kane ensures no Wembley woe for Spurs, Bournemouth go joint top


Football Kane ensures no Wembley woe for Spurs, Bournemouth go joint top

Harry Kane ended his hoodoo of failing to find the net in August as Tottenham made themselves at home at Wembley by beating Fulham 3-1 on Saturday to move top of the Premier League.

  • Published:
Harry Kane finally scored in a Premier League game in August for Tottenham play

Harry Kane finally scored in a Premier League game in August for Tottenham

(AFP)

Harry Kane ended his hoodoo of failing to find the net in August as Tottenham made themselves at home at Wembley by beating Fulham 3-1 on Saturday to move top of the Premier League.

Bournemouth are the only other side to so far take maximum points from their opening two games as Eddie Howe's men came from behind to win 2-1 at West Ham.

Everton's £50-million signing Richarlison continued to quieten queries of his price tag with the winner as Southampton were defeated 2-1 at Goodison Park, while Leicester saw off Wolves 2-0 despite a red card for Jamie Vardy.

The game of the day sees London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal face off at Stamford Bridge in an early-season test for new managers Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery.

Free-kick specialist: Kieran Tripper repeated his World Cup heroics with England for Spurs play

Free-kick specialist: Kieran Tripper repeated his World Cup heroics with England for Spurs

(AFP)

After becoming the first Premier League side since the introduction of the summer transfer window to fail to sign a player, Spurs were dealt another blow off the field in midweek with the news their new 62,000-capacity stadium won't be ready until at least October.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will therefore host another two home fixtures against Cardiff and Liverpool at Wembley.

But after a slow start at their temporary home last season, Tottenham have a good record at Wembley and picked up another three points despite being fully tested by newly-promoted Fulham.

Lucas Moura curled home his first Premier League goal to give Spurs the lead, but Aleksandar Mitrovic deservedly headed Fulham level early in the second half.

World Cup stars shine

Tottenham may still be suffering a World Cup hangover with the majority of their stars enjoying barely a week of pre-season training after their efforts in Russia.

But it was two of England's World Cup heroes who produced the goods as Kieran Trippier curled home a wonderful free-kick before Kane finally ended his wait to score in the opening month of the season at the 15th attempt in the Premier League.

In contrast to Spurs, West Ham splurged nearly £100 million in the transfer market to back new manager Manuel Pellegrini but still have no points to show for it after a second-half surrender to Bournemouth.

Marko Arnautovic's penalty gave the hosts a half-time lead. Two goals in six minutes turned the game on its head, though, as Callum Wilson and Steve Cook made it two wins from two for the Cherries.

Money well spent: Richarlison has three goals in two games for Everton play

Money well spent: Richarlison has three goals in two games for Everton

(AFP)

Everton's revolution under Marco Silva gained more momentum at Goodison with Richarlison scoring his third goal in two games.

A well-worked free-kick freed up Theo Walcott to open the scoring before the Brazilian headed home a Walcott cross to double Everton's advantage.

Wolves shared the points in a four-goal thriller with Everton last weekend, but despite much hype and expectation after a summer of heavy investment, they remain winless after losing 2-0 at 10-man Leicester.

A spectacular own goal from Matt Doherty and a deflected James Maddison strike put the Foxes in command.

However, victory came at a cost for Leicester as England international Vardy was shown a straight red card 20 minutes from time for a late lunge on Doherty and now faces a three-game ban.

Cardiff and Newcastle both registered their first point of the season in a drab 0-0 draw in the Welsh capital in a missed opportunity for both sides.

The visitors played the final half-hour with 10 men after Isaac Hayden was dismissed, but still had the best chance to take all three points when Kenedy's 96th-minute penalty was saved by Neil Etheridge.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Football: Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure Football Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure
Football: Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho? Football Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
Trolls: The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

The league took a two-month break for the June-July World Cup, leaving teams with a punishing schedule to make up for lost time
Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'
Josef Martinez tied Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record when he hammered in his 27th goal
Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record
On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner