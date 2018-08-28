Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kane says Spurs win at Man Utd is statement of intent


Football Kane says Spurs win at Man Utd is statement of intent

Harry Kane says Tottenham's 3-0 win at Manchester United is a powerful statement from a club renowned as slow starters in the Premier League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (left) celebrates scoring against Manchester United play

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (left) celebrates scoring against Manchester United

(AFP)

Harry Kane says Tottenham's 3-0 win at Manchester United is a powerful statement from a club renowned as slow starters in the Premier League.

Kane's superb header was complemented by two goals from Lucas Moura as Mauricio Pochettino's side made it three wins out of three on Monday.

"We've maybe fallen behind at the start of the season the last few years, so we have to stay up there from the very start," Kane told Britain's Press Association.

"The only way to do that is to come here and win, and all the other big games as well.

"It's been a great start for us. We're not getting too carried away, of course, it's only three games in, but that's what we needed."

The club's start is all the more impressive because their nine World Cup semi-finalists made late returns to training in a summer when the club did not make a single signing.

The lack of acquisitions could prove costly in the long run, but Kane says it has boosted the squad so far.

"The gaffer said he's not just going to bring in players for the sake of it," the Tottenham striker said.

"What that does is it gives the rest of the squad huge belief because it shows he has belief in us, so now we have to repay him for that and repay the club for that."

Kane's goal at Old Trafford was the 25-year-old's second of the season after ending his August hoodoo the previous week, with the striker continuing to show no signs of a World Cup hangover in front of England manager Gareth Southgate.

"I think physically, I've said before, you've got to stay fit all-year round nowadays just because of the standard of the Premier League and the Champions League," said Kane.

"It's always mentally, can you get that rest, and I feel good, I feel fine.

"The gaffer is very good at managing that, so if he ever sees me or any of the other players at the World Cup maybe need a mental rest, he might give us a few days off here and there."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Government finally withdraws GFA dissolution case from court Number 12 Government finally withdraws GFA dissolution case from court
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy’s song popular in Spain Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy’s song popular in Spain
Football: Pogba says Man Utd players in 'shock' after Spurs humbling Football Pogba says Man Utd players in 'shock' after Spurs humbling
New Beginning: Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group? New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group?
Football: Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United Football Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United
Confederation of African Football: CAF deny reports of taking AWCON 2018 rights off Ghana Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of taking AWCON 2018 rights off Ghana

Recommended Videos

Thomas Partey: Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song Thomas Partey Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song
Video: Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu
Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
3 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rightsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
5 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
6 Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts...bullet
7 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
9 Football Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academybullet
10 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Thierry Henry will not join Bordeax, the French club has confirmed
Football Henry not joining Bordeaux as talks break down
Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah looks on during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 25, 2018
Football Salah row escalates with Egyptian FA
Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights
Black Queens Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights