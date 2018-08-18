Kanu Nwankwo says Arsenal coach should let Ozil be

news

Super Eagles legend, Nwankwo Kanu has called on Arsenal boss, Enai Emery to let Metul Ozil be his best.

Speaking to The Sun, Kanu said Ozil can't be changed but coach Emery can help the midfielder work on his weakness.

"Every player is different. What you need is his strengths, not his weaknesses. He can work on his weaknesses but you can't change him.

"Either you accept him or you let him go. You don't want Maradona or Messi to go back and defend, you want them to go and do what they know how to do," Kanu said.

Continuing, Kanu said, "If it's a style of play, the coach has to accommodate that and make room for Mesut to play in that manner. I don't know why people are still complaining a lot about him."

29-year-old Ozil has been recently criticised over his performance for the club and

earlier in the week, Arsenal boss Unai Emery charged the mildfielder to show commitment and not shy away from the challenge when they face Chelsea today.

Ozil was forced to retire from the German national team over racism and criticism.