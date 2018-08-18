Pulse.com.gh logo
Kanu Nwankwo says Arsenal coach should let Ozil be


Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles legend says Arsenal coach should let Ozil be

Kanu said Ozil can't be changed but coach Emery can help the midfielder work on his weakness.

  • Published:
Kanu Nwankwo says Arsenal coach should let Ozil be play

Kanu Nwankwo says Arsenal coach should let Ozil be

(TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP/File)

Super Eagles legend, Nwankwo Kanu has called on Arsenal boss, Enai Emery to let Metul Ozil be his best.

Speaking to The Sun, Kanu said Ozil can't be changed but coach Emery can help the midfielder work on his weakness.

"Every player is different. What you need is his strengths, not his weaknesses. He can work on his weaknesses but you can't change him.

"Either you accept him or you let him go. You don't want Maradona or Messi to go back and defend, you want them to go and do what they know how to do," Kanu said.

Kanu Nwankwo play

Kanu Nwankwo

(Pal Pillai/ FIFA via Getty Images)

 

Continuing, Kanu said, "If it's a style of play, the coach has to accommodate that and make room for Mesut to play in that manner. I don't know why people are still complaining a lot about him."

ALSO READ: Tough start makes Arsenal's Emery evolution a slow burner

29-year-old Ozil has been recently criticised over his performance for the club and

earlier in the week, Arsenal boss Unai Emery charged the mildfielder to show commitment and not shy away from the challenge when they face Chelsea today.

Ozil was forced to retire from the German national team over racism and criticism.

