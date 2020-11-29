Former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso broke the deadlock of the game in the 37th minute to give Dreams FC the lead.

READ MORE: AC Milan sold Ibrahimovic & Thiago Silva because of Sulley Muntari’s ‘Ghost Goal’- Adriano Galliani

Karela FC reacted quickly and snatch the equaliser through Franklin Osei.

Back from the half time break the hosts regained possession and started piling pressure on the visitors in search of the match-winner.

Franklin Osei who cancelled out Dreams FC lead showed up again to register the match-winner in the 65th minute.

Karela who struggled last season have now won two and drawn one and have won both home league games.

Last week the Anyinase based side secured a 1-0 win over Inter Allies on matchday 2.

Meanwhile, WAFA were held to a 1-1 draw against Elmina Sharks at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Sunday

WAFA dominated the game in the first, but they wasted several goal-scoring chances and in 41st minute Justice Mensah's shot from outside the 18-yard box took a deflection and handed Elmina Sharks the lead.

In the first half, it was Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Bawa who constantly denied the hosts a goal and he made several great saves to ensure Elmina Sharks ended the half with their noses in front.

Back from recess, West African Football Academy continued to mount pressure on Elmina Sharks, once against Bawa pulled off ain t fine save to maintain the scoreline in his side's favour.

WAFA finally got the breakthrough in the 57th minute when Augustine Boakye found the back of the net to put the academy boys level.