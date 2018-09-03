Pulse.com.gh logo
Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s record


The French international has against 33 different clubs in the La Liga which is a Madrid record.

Karim Benzema scored a brace against Leganes for the first time in his career and has even surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of finding the back of the net against 32 La Liga sides.

Karim Benzema is in the form of his life after exit of his trike partner Cristiano Ronaldo, having bagged four goals in three La Liga games and is currently joint with Lionel Messi in the run for the Pichichi.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

The 30-year-old who bagged a brace on Saturday, which was his first ever goal against Leganes, who became the 33 different La Liga side he has netted.

In so doing, he broke Ronaldo's record of finding the back of the net against 32 different LaLiga sides throughout his time in Spain.

READ MORE: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed

Can he keep up this brilliant form, though? His coach Julen Lopetegui certainly thinks so.

"Why not?" the Spanish tactician said, as quoted by Marca, when asked about Benzema's chances of winning the Pichichi award this season.

"Why shouldn't he finish with 30 or 40 goals? The most important thing is the team and goals are the work of the whole team. Benzema is a great player and always has been.

"What he's doing is credit to him. He's happy and is helping the team, and it'll stay like this."

