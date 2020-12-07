The Ghana Coach assessed over 150 players before settling on this squad. Teams have been given a special dispensation to name more than 21 players for the tournament due to the Corona virus pandemic.

READ MORE: Champions League: Kotoko declared winners against FC Nouadibou without kicking ball

Accra Hearts of Oak forward Afriyie Bannieh, Legon Cities winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Abdul Mugeese Zakaria of Eleven Wonders are some of the top players in the squad.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Benin.

The Satellites will not play a part in the first round of games as a result of the number of teams in Group B. Ghana are paired in Group B with rivals Nigeria and neighbours Cote D’Ivoire.

The top two teams from this tournament will qualify for the 2021 Africa U-20 competition in Mauritania.

Goalkeepers

Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), William E. Esso (Vision FC), David Kudjo (Action Boys FC), Appiah Kubi (Accra Lions FC)

Defenders:

Aloma Benjamin (Vision FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Amoah Kobina (Golden Kicks), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort FC), Ofori McCarthy (Eleven Wonders), Ivan Anokye Mensah (Zilina Africa FC)

Midfielders:

Issah Huda (BA United), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Abdul Mugeez Zakaria (Eleven Wonders), Emmanuel Agyeman Duah (Ebony FC), Ayara Sadat (Heart of Lions), Adjei Frimpong Eugene (African Talent Academy), Sarfo Evans (Karela United), Adams Salim (New Edubiase FC), Sulemana Mohammed (Dreams FC)

Attackers:

Matthew Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities), Blessing Brafo (Karela FC), Precious Boah (Dreams FC) Afriyie Bannieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Sumaila Abanga (Benaab FC), Boateng Frank (Prestige FC)