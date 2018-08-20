Pulse.com.gh logo
Karius set to join Besiktas from Liverpool on loan - reports


Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius, whose fumbles were widely blamed for the defeat of his side in the Champions League final, is to join Istanbul giants Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, Turkish reports said Monday.

  • Published:
Loris Karius made two terrible errors in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid play

Loris Karius made two terrible errors in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid

(AFP/File)

The loan deal would be worth 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million), the NTV channel said, adding that the agreement had nearly been finalised and an official announcement was to be expected soon.

The Hurriyet daily carried a simular report, saying Karius would receive an annual salary of 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million).

Besiktas, who won the Super Lig twice in a row until Galatasaray ended their run last season, have been looking for a top-class goalkeeper after the departure of their much-admired Spanish gloveman Fabri to Fulham.

Karius made two major errors in Liverpool's painful Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in May that resulted in decisive goals as Real won 3-1.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the errors were because Karius was concussed.

But Karius' stint as Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper appeared to have ended when 25-year-old Brazilian number one Alisson signed for Liverpool for a record £67million from Italian side Roma last month.

Asked after Monday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace whether Karius was about to seal his move, Klopp insisted he was in the dark.

"No, nothing. Nobody has told me anything," Klopp said.

