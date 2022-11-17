Keep praying for me – Afriyie Barnieh urges fans after impressive Black Stars outing

Speaking after the match in the United Arab Emirates, the former U-20 star said the prayers of Ghanaian fans is crucial to his subsequent performances and that of the team at the World Cup in Qatar.

He told Joy Sports: “The fans should keep on praying and support me”.

Barnieh also said he had a good game because he relaxed and executed all the instructions that coaches gave him.

“It was a good game, there wasn’t pressure and I stick to what the coaches said and everything went well for me.”

The Hearts of Oak forward was a surprise inclusion in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and was handed a rare start against the Swiss in Thursday’s game.

The 21-year-old started on the right side of an attacking trio, alongside Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, who provided support for striker Inaki Williams.

Barnieh made a strong start to the game, terrorising the Swiss defence and also providing an attacking spark for the Black Stars.

He recorded Ghana’s first shot on target and should’ve had a penalty after being brought down in the box, although the referee waved play on.