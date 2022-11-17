Keep praying for me – Afriyie Barnieh urges fans after impressive Black Stars outing

The locally based player orchestrated the attack for the Ghanaian team in the first half and this performance earned him exciting reviews from the media and Black Stars fans.
Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was one of Ghana’s impressive players in the Black Stars dominant win against Switzerland earlier today.
Speaking after the match in the United Arab Emirates, the former U-20 star said the prayers of Ghanaian fans is crucial to his subsequent performances and that of the team at the World Cup in Qatar.
He told Joy Sports: “The fans should keep on praying and support me”.
Barnieh also said he had a good game because he relaxed and executed all the instructions that coaches gave him.
“It was a good game, there wasn’t pressure and I stick to what the coaches said and everything went well for me.”
The Hearts of Oak forward was a surprise inclusion in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and was handed a rare start against the Swiss in Thursday’s game.
The 21-year-old started on the right side of an attacking trio, alongside Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, who provided support for striker Inaki Williams.
Barnieh made a strong start to the game, terrorising the Swiss defence and also providing an attacking spark for the Black Stars.
He recorded Ghana’s first shot on target and should’ve had a penalty after being brought down in the box, although the referee waved play on.
