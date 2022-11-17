RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Keep praying for me – Afriyie Barnieh urges fans after impressive Black Stars outing

Evans Annang

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was one of Ghana’s impressive players in the Black Stars dominant win against Switzerland earlier today.

Afriyie Barnieh
Afriyie Barnieh

The locally based player orchestrated the attack for the Ghanaian team in the first half and this performance earned him exciting reviews from the media and Black Stars fans.

Recommended articles

Speaking after the match in the United Arab Emirates, the former U-20 star said the prayers of Ghanaian fans is crucial to his subsequent performances and that of the team at the World Cup in Qatar.

He told Joy Sports: “The fans should keep on praying and support me”.

Barnieh also said he had a good game because he relaxed and executed all the instructions that coaches gave him.

“It was a good game, there wasn’t pressure and I stick to what the coaches said and everything went well for me.”

The Hearts of Oak forward was a surprise inclusion in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and was handed a rare start against the Swiss in Thursday’s game.

The 21-year-old started on the right side of an attacking trio, alongside Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, who provided support for striker Inaki Williams.

Barnieh made a strong start to the game, terrorising the Swiss defence and also providing an attacking spark for the Black Stars.

He recorded Ghana’s first shot on target and should’ve had a penalty after being brought down in the box, although the referee waved play on.

Watch the interview below

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

    Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

  • Afriyie Barnieh

    Keep praying for me – Afriyie Barnieh urges fans after impressive Black Stars outing

  • Ghana vs Switzerland

    Tell the world we are coming - Ghanaians happy after Black Star's win against Switzerland

Trending

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Inaki Williams, Partey lead Ghana's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup

7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

Qatar 2022: Ghana Black Stars squad announcement - An evolving national ritual

Qatar 2022: Ghana Black Stars squad announcement - An evolving national ritual

Otto Addo to announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

GFA says Otto Addo will announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday