Kenichi Yatsuhashi has indicated that his coaching job with Aduana Stars will come to an end after their CAF Confederation Cup game against Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

The Dormaa based outfit have been knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup, with a game to spare against the three times champions of Africa.

Aduana Stars will jet off to Morocco to face Raja Casablanca on Wednesday in their final group A clash and ahead of the tie, Kenichi Yatsuhashi has stated that his job with the Ghanaian champions will come to an end after the game.

"Per the agreement between us, I will leave post as coach for Aduana after the last match," Yatsuhashi revealed to Oyerepa FM.

"Our agreement was that I take charge of the team for the Africa campaign because the date for the Ghana league is unknown"

"I don't want to comment whether I will stay on or not, time will tell.”

Kenichi Yatsuhasi has won one and lost two of his three games in Africa since he replaced Yusif Abubakar as the coach of Aduana Stars.