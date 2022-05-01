Ken Agyapong, Dr. Ofori Sarpong buy first copies of Gyan’s book for GHc100,000

The event was attended by several football legends, including Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor and El Hadji Diouf.

Some astute politicians were also present, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, E.T. Mensah and Mahama Ayariga.

The first copy of the book was purchased for a sum of GHc100,000 by Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, with the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong also paying the same amount to grab the second copy.

Freedon Jabon Cesar and GFA President Kurt Okraku also splashed the same amount to acquire a copy at the event.

Entrepreneur Tony Oteng Gyasi also lifted a copy GHc20,000, and the CEO of Azmera Restaurant supported Gyan with GHc20,000 and Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng bought his at GHc10,000