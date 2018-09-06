Pulse.com.gh logo
Kenya announce final squad for Ghana clash


French coach Sébastien Migné has named Kenya’s 24-man squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

  • Published:
Kenya have announced their final 24-man squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana on Saturday.

14 of the 38 players who were handed call-ups refused to show up for camping, including Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Coach Sébastien Migné has named all the 24 players who made themselves available for camping in his final list for their clash against Ghana.

Migné was boosted by the arrival in camp of influential forwards Michael Olunga and Ovella Ochieng, as well as midfielders Eric Johanna and Johanna Omollo. The quartet feature in his final squad. Bandari duo of Abdalla Hassan and Faruk Shikalo have also made the cut.

Also lined up is an international friendly match against Malawi, slated for Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at the MISC Kasarani starting at 4 pm.

Final Squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Farouk Shikalo, Ian Otieno.

Defenders Philemon Otieno, Jockins Atudo, Dennis Odhiambo, Joash Onyango, Benard Ochieng, Abud Omar, David Ochieng, Eric Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino.

Midfielders Francis Kahata, Abdallah Hassan, Anthony Akumu, Eric Johanna, Ismail Gonzalez, Johanna Omollo.

Forwards Piston Mutamba, Jesse Were, Michael Olunga, Ovella Ochieng

