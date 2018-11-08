Pulse.com.gh logo
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations

The Kenya FA has requested CAF to postpone the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations or expand the participating nations to nine.

Kenya FA president Nick Mwendwa has asked the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to postpone the date for the 2018 AWCON which is supposed to start on November 17 or increase the number of participating nations to nine as they seek redress at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over their removal from the competition.

Kenya won a protest against Equatorial Guinea for fielding Messomo, who was believed to be ineligible for their 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier and had to replace the former for the competition.

However, a new CAF ruling indicates the player in question was qualified for the tie and Equatorial Guinea has there been recalled for the tournament to replace Kenya with nine days to the start of the competition.

Mwendwa, the Kenya FA president has asked CAF to postpone the start of the tournament until the Swiss-based court determines the matter or expand the competition to ensure they are included.

"We have made contact with CAF and we will make a follow up with an urgent letter to be dispatched today,” Mwendwa said.

“I have raised two issues either CAF allows the tournament to have 9 teams since we are not at fault having prepared fully for the tournament with financial implications.

"My question is if indeed Equatorial Guinea appealed why were we not informed? We would have adequately represented our-self at the appeal hearing but it seems they only heard one side.

In the original ruling from Caf had upheld a protest from the Football Kenya Federation over the eligibility of Messomo.

The decision at the time was that: "The player in question was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality and had played for several European based clubs."

Equatorial Guinea will be in Group B for the finals and will begin against Zambia on 18 November before facing South Africa and defending champions Nigeria.

The 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) kicks off on 17 November, 2018 as Ghana host the rest of Africa for the very first time.

