The is a big surprise in Migne’s squad for the qualifiers against Ghana, as he snubbed Go Mahia’s striker and Kenya’s all-time top scorer Dennis Oliech in favour of youngsters like Allan Wanga, Sydney Lokale, David Juma and Piston Mutamba.

Migne will work with this provisional squad for their African Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifier against Burundi on a yet-to-be-named date.

Ghana will take on Kenya next month in their final group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers.

Both nations have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Egypt in June.

Kenya squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire(Kariobangi Sharks), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari); Defenders: Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Michael Kibwage (KCB), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United);

Midfielders: Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), John Avire (Sofapaka), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito FC), Whyonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari);

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz) and David Juma(Tusker).