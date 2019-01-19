According to Calciomercato in Italy, the Ghanaian midfielder and his Italian-American wife Melissa Satta have secretly filed for divorce.

As explained by the weekly magazine Oggi, after having spent the holidays separated, the couple were on the verge of divorce.

The intention of the two is now to keep quiet about the situation for as long as possible to protect their son, Maddox.

The former AC Milan and current Sassuolo midfielder married Satta in 2016 but the latter has accused the Ghana star of cheating while others claim Boateng is seeking a return to his former wife.

Boateng divorced his former wife Jennifer Michelle in 2011 after he admitted cheating on the German.

“I sometimes drank too much, and lost Jenny because I was out all the time and also with other women,” Boateng stated.

“I never spent an evening at home. And when I was out, I went for it big time. On quite a few those nights I wasted £10,000.”