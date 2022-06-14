RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kevin-Prince Boateng becomes first footballer to marry in the metaverse

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has become the first footballer to hold his wedding in the metaverse.

The Hertha Berlin star tied the knot with his Italian girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The couple organised their wedding in the OVER metaverse, and was available as limited edition NFTs on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for a short period of time.

“I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done,” Boateng said of the wedding.

“And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location.”

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection and is usually a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal and immersive virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

The footballer and the Italian model started dating in the latter part of 2021, and have been flaunting their love on social media.

This was after the Hertha Berlin star ended his marriage to ex-Wife Melissa Satta in December 2020 after nine years of being together.

Boateng and Melissa have a son named Maddox and officially got married in 2016 before their divorce four years later.

However, the 35-year-old attacking midfielder has already moved on, with his relationship with Valentina growing ever stronger.

The couple even have identical tattoos on their bodies after getting the word “spooky” inked on their necks.

In photos shared on their various social media handles, Boateng and Valentina shared photos from their colourful wedding in the metaverse.

The Hertha Berlin midfielder was nicely dressed in a suit, while his wife donned a white gown, complemented by a bright flower.

