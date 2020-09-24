The Chilean midfielder has been declared surplus to requirement after Ronald Koeman took charge of the Catalan, following the club’s worst performance in recent times- went trophyless last season.

READ MORE: Today In History: Ghana wallop Nigeria 4-1 to win WAFU Cup

Arturo Vidal as a result of that agreed to join Inter Milan and has already undergone the mandatory club medical.

Kevin-Prince Boateng who played with Arturo Vidal last two seasons at Barcelona has bid the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder farewell as he joins the Nerazzurri, despite disagreeing with his choice of Milan club.

"Even if you chose the wrong colours of Milan, good luck brother,” Boateng posted on Instagram.

Arturo Vidal has struggled rediscover his form at Juventus and Bayern Munich since arriving at Barcelona in 2018- he has played 96 games scored 11 goals.

Boateng’s who plays for Fiorentina in the Serie A’s future hangs in the balance, having been linked with a move to Spanish Segunda Division club Las Palmas where he played for during the 2016-17 season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists as the Canary Islands club avoided relegation by eight points with a 14th place finish.

Arturo Vidal has struggled to rediscover his form at Juventus and Bayern Munich since arriving at Barcelona.