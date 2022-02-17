RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kevin-Prince Boateng clashes with teammate at Hertha Berlin training

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng had a bust-up with Hertha Berlin teammate Myziane Maolida during training this week.

Kevin-Prince Boateng clashes with Myziane Maolida
Kevin-Prince Boateng clashes with Myziane Maolida

The 34-year-old was unhappy with the efforts of his French teammate and went to him to make his feelings known.

Recommended articles

According to German tabloid Tagesspiegel, Boateng raised his index finger and kept shouting at Maolida.

The pair were later separated by Hertha Berlin coach Tayfun Korkut, who intervened to restore calm.

Boateng returned to his boyhood club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza in June.

He started his career at Hertha in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The forward, however, left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.

Kevin-Prince Boateng
Kevin-Prince Boateng Pulse Ghana

Boateng’s return to Hertha has, however, not yielded the desired impact yet, as the club sits in 14th position in the Bundesliga with no wins in their last six matches.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the former AC Milan star has been involved in a training ground bust-up since joining Hertha.

In October 2019, he was involved in an altercation with then Hertha coach, Pal Dardai, during a training session.

In a video that went viral at the time, some of his teammates were seen pulling Boateng away in the wake of the exchanges.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

5 new rules to know as Champions League knockout stage begins

5 new rules to know as Champions League knockout stage begins

Adu Amofah: Ex-Kotoko striker and his wife share lovely photo in US army uniform

Adu Amofah: Ex-Kotoko striker and his wife share lovely photo in US army uniform