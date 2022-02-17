Kevin-Prince Boateng clashes with teammate at Hertha Berlin training

According to German tabloid Tagesspiegel, Boateng raised his index finger and kept shouting at Maolida.

The pair were later separated by Hertha Berlin coach Tayfun Korkut, who intervened to restore calm.

Boateng returned to his boyhood club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza in June.

He started his career at Hertha in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The forward, however, left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.

Pulse Ghana

Boateng’s return to Hertha has, however, not yielded the desired impact yet, as the club sits in 14th position in the Bundesliga with no wins in their last six matches.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the former AC Milan star has been involved in a training ground bust-up since joining Hertha.

In October 2019, he was involved in an altercation with then Hertha coach, Pal Dardai, during a training session.