He explained that his shocking move to Monza was influenced by his excellent relationship with the men behind the club namely Paolo Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani.

Boateng completed his switch from Fiorentina to Monza on Monday to unite with former Milan chiefs Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, whom he played under between 2010 and 2013, winning the Serie A title in his first season.

He returned to Milan in January 2016 for six months, when he was coached by Cristian Brocchi, now also at Monza.

The former Barcelona attacker says his decision to seal a deal with Monza was because he couldn’t say no to Berlusconi.

"I couldn't say no to Berlusconi and Galliani,” Boateng said at his unveiling.

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi purchased Monza in September 2018 for around three million euros (today $3.5 million) having sold Milan for 740 million euros in April 2017.

The club from just outside Milan earned promoted from Serie C last season as they target top flight football.

Boateng is the 11th signing for Monza for the new season.