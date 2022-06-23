Kevin-Prince Boateng extends contract with Hertha Berlin

He started his career at Hertha in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The forward, however, left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.

In the 2021/22 season, Boateng played 21 matches in all competitions for Hertha as the club narrowly escaped relegation after beating Hamburg in the playoffs.

And he has now put pen to paper on a new one-year deal, which will see him play for the club until June 2023.

“We have seen the importance Prince has in our team, not only in the relegation (play-off),” Hertha managing director Fredi Bobic said.

“He leads by example and pulls everyone along. These are exactly the qualities we need in the coming season.”

Boateng recently became the first footballer to marry in the metaverse after tying the knot with his girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada.

The 35-year-old and the Italian model started dating in the latter part of 2021, and have been flaunting their love on social media.