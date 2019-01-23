Boateng completed his loan move from Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A to Barcelona on Tuesday.

The former AC Milan attacker is expected to serve as a back for Luis Suarez during his stay at Barcelona in the Catalans quest to strengthening their attack.

When asked about Real Madrid when he met the press during his unveiling indicated that he would wish to score for Barcelona in front of the Bernadeau fans.

"Do not ask me about Real, I'm just thinking about Barça and I hope to score at the Clássico in the Bernabeu." Boateng told the reporter at the airport.

Kevin-Prince in the past has said before that he would rather prefer to join Real Madrid instead of Barcelona.

The 31-year-old has had previous stints with several clubs namely Hertha Berlin, Tottenham, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Crystal Palace, Frankfurt, Sassuolo and now Barcelona.