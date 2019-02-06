The camp Nou will be the venue of attraction as Barcelona FC take on Real Madrid to renew their rivalry.

Kevin-Prince Boateng will be looking forward to playing his first ever El Classico game, after joining the Catalans in the January transfer window.

Although, the 31-year-old failed to glitter in his debut against Sevilla, he is hoping to contribute to their victory on Wednesday against the Los Blancos.

“We have a stronger team and we are ready to win this game,” he said in interview with La Vanguardia.

Despite his strong optimism, Boateng is wary of three players who could hurt his side should they lower their guards.

“Real Madrid is a great team. Karim Benzema scores at every game, I appreciate Vinicius because he plays without pressure and Luka Modric is a phenomenon, “he said.