RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I miss Ghana’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng admits after Black Stars' defeat to Morocco

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted that he misses Ghana after watching the Black Stars struggle against Morocco at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

‘I miss Ghana’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng admits after Black Stars lose to Morocco
‘I miss Ghana’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng admits after Black Stars lose to Morocco

Ghana kicked off the tournament on a poor note following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Atlas Lions on Monday.

Recommended articles

Reacting to the result on Twitter, Boateng suggested that coach Milovan Rajevac should have called him for the tournament.

“Ghana should have just called me. Next game, three points. Let’s go Black Stars,” the Hertha Berlin forward tweeted after the game.

Boateng’s post attracted several comments, with some Ghanaians even pleading with him to return to the national team.

A Twitter user commented beneath the post that “we miss you”, to which Boateng responded that he equally misses Ghana.

“I miss you too,” the 34-year-old replied, accompanied by some emojis.

Despite playing for Germany at youth level, the former AC Milan star pledged his allegiance to Ghana in 2010 and went on to feature at two World Cups with the Black Stars.

Boateng made15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2015, registering two goals in that time.

He featured for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but his international career came to an abrupt end after the latter tournament.

This followed massive fallout during the tournament in Brazil, with Boateng reportedly disrespecting then Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.

The former Portsmouth and AC Milan star was subsequently banned from the national team and has since not played for the Black Stars.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan should go for a jersey - Ghanaians react to former captain as a pundit

Asamoah Gyan

Oussou Konan: Ivorian footballer dies at 32 after being poisoned during Christmas holiday

Oussou Konan: Ivorian footballer dies at 32 after being poisoned during Christmas holiday

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson