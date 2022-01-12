‘I miss Ghana’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng admits after Black Stars' defeat to Morocco

Reacting to the result on Twitter, Boateng suggested that coach Milovan Rajevac should have called him for the tournament.

“Ghana should have just called me. Next game, three points. Let’s go Black Stars,” the Hertha Berlin forward tweeted after the game.

Boateng’s post attracted several comments, with some Ghanaians even pleading with him to return to the national team.

A Twitter user commented beneath the post that “we miss you”, to which Boateng responded that he equally misses Ghana.

“I miss you too,” the 34-year-old replied, accompanied by some emojis.

Despite playing for Germany at youth level, the former AC Milan star pledged his allegiance to Ghana in 2010 and went on to feature at two World Cups with the Black Stars.

Boateng made15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2015, registering two goals in that time.

He featured for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but his international career came to an abrupt end after the latter tournament.

This followed massive fallout during the tournament in Brazil, with Boateng reportedly disrespecting then Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.