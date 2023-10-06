ADVERTISEMENT
Kevin-Prince Boateng preaches to Rio Ferdinand after getting baptized

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng couldn’t resist sharing the word of God with Rio Ferdinand during an interview with the Manchester United legend.

Boateng recently got baptized in Germany and took to social media to declare Jesus as the way, the truth and the life.

“Revelation 3:20 - And It’s up to us to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth and The life,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by photos of his baptism.

He followed up his baptism by preaching the word of God when he appeared on Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five podcast.

Boateng said meeting Jesus changed his life and gave him peace, while opening up his shirt to show the Bible verse John 14:16.

“The only thing that saved me and gives me peace, happiness and everything right now is Jesus. Seriously, this changed my life. It totally changed my life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brazilian footballer Alexandre Pato has praised Boateng for making the decision to be baptized in Christ.

Commenting under his post was Pato, whom he played with at AC Milan, with the pair winning Serie A together in the 2010/2011 season.

The Brazilian, who is also a devout Christian, was full of praise for his former teammate, replying: “The best way my friend.”

Boateng announced his retirement from professional football in August following a career that spanned nearly two decades.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

