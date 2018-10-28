Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kevin-Prince Boateng scores late to snatch draw for Sassuolo

Boateng, who included the Neroverdi squad after recovering from a muscular injury, emerged from the bench to score a penalty as they drew 2-2 with Bologna.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng climbed from the bench to salvage a point for US Sassuolo against Bologna in the Italian Serie A on Sunday morning.

Boateng, who included the Neroverdi squad after recovering from a muscular injury, emerged from the bench to score a penalty as they drew 2-2 with Bologna.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men fell behind to Rodrigo Palacio’s 2nd minute goal but they drew level through Marlon on the 17th minute.

Ibrahima Mbaye restored the visitors advantage in the 56th minute from a close range finish.

Boateng replaced Federico De Francesco on the 63rd minute and went to snatch a point for them from spot with five minutes left on the clock.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Aberdeen shock Rangers to set up League Cup final with Celtic Football Aberdeen shock Rangers to set up League Cup final with Celtic
Football: Suarez hits hat-trick as Barcelona blow away Madrid Football Suarez hits hat-trick as Barcelona blow away Madrid
Football: Lopetegui defiant despite thrashing by Barcelona Football Lopetegui defiant despite thrashing by Barcelona
Football: Mourinho 'happy again' as Pogba, Martial help Man Utd to much-needed win Football Mourinho 'happy again' as Pogba, Martial help Man Utd to much-needed win
Football: Man Utd ease pressure on Mourinho, Chelsea cruise but Arsenal stumble Football Man Utd ease pressure on Mourinho, Chelsea cruise but Arsenal stumble
Football: 'I like his character': Emery keeps cool after Ozil tantrum Football 'I like his character': Emery keeps cool after Ozil tantrum

Recommended Videos

Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo



Top Articles

1 Daniel Amartey suffers horror leg break in English Premier Leaguebullet
2 UEFA Champions League team of the week for matchday 3 releasedbullet
3 Football Ronaldo rocket gives Juventus scrappy win at Empolibullet
4 Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes outside stadiumbullet
5 Michael Essien eulogizes Barcelona midfield for exploitbullet
6 Kotoko, Medeama permitted to represent Ghana in Africabullet
7 Football Leicester's Thai boss feared dead after helicopter...bullet
8 Barcelona vs Real Madrid in numbersbullet
9 Football Bolt has 'touch like a trampoline' - A-League...bullet
10 Ghanaian boxer’s opponent dies after few days in comabullet

Top Videos

1 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
4 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
5 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
6 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
7 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
8 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song...bullet
9 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
10 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet

Football

Schalke's fans cheer prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match against RB Leipzig October 28, 2018
Football Trapp fumes as Frankfurt late show extends unbeaten run
Ross Barkley (left), Alvaro Morata (centre) and Willian (right) were all on target for Chelsea in a 4-0 thrashing of Burnley
Football No Hazard, no problem as Chelsea hit Burnley for four
Members of the Thai "Wild Boars" football team rescued from flash flood inside Tham Luang cave this summer attended Manchester United's Premier League match with Everton on Sunday
Football Rescued Thai football team honoured by Man Utd
Luka Milivojevic scored two penalties for Palace in a dramatic 2-2 draw
Football Milivojevic strikes late as Palace halt Arsenal's winning run
X
Advertisement