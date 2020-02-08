The 32-year old Ghana international joined the Black Eagles on loan from Fiorentina for the rest of the season and was up for the new adventure.

He started from the bench and came on for Adem Ljajic at the commencement of the second half.

Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring in the first half from the spot before Jeremie Lens completed the win with an injury time goal

The nomadic attacker joined the White and Black from the Italian side on loan until the end of the season, with Besiktas having the option of making the move a permanent one.

The victory lift Besiktas to seventh on the table after 21 games