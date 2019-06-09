The 32-year-old Ghanaian had made a big impact in Serie A with five goals and an assist in 15 competitive games.

It was enough to earn him a dream January move to Barcelona, but Boateng ended up only playing a total 123 minutes of football.

He should be returning to the Mapei Stadium, as the Blaugrana won’t activate their €8m option to buy.

The next move could be to stay at Sassuolo with Coach Roberto De Zerbi or seek a transfer elsewhere.

Prince’s previous clubs include Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Genoa, Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Las Palmas.