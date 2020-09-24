This will let him reunite with his former AC Milan bosses: he had two spells with Italian giants AC Milan and one of such was under Monza chairman Adriano Galliani and Paolo Berlusconi, who served as the Milan vice-chairman in 2013.

Boateng has been with Fiorentina since 2019 but had a loan term with Turkish side Besiktas in January 2020.

He returned to the Purple side for the 2020/2021, but he is looking forward to continuing elsewhere and Monza’s project looks promising looking at men behind the club.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is a man of many clubs and he is often being tagged as living a nomadic lifestyle as a footballer.

Ghana forward started his career at Hertha Berlin, before joining Tottenham Hotspurs. He had a difficult time adapting at the London side and had a loan spell at Portsmouth.

He then played for AC Milan before he moved to Schalke 04 and was also on the books of Las Palmas and Eintracht Frankfurt before he signed for Sassuolo in 2018, during which he had a spell with La Liga giants Barcelona.

The 33-year-old aside from a successful club career excelled in the shirt of the Black Stars, representing Ghana in two FIFA World Cup: 2010 and 2014.