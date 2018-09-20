Pulse.com.gh logo
UEFA Champions League Kevin-Prince Boateng shocked by Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card

Ronaldo was sent off in his first UEFA Champions League game for Juventus in a controversial manner

  Published:
Kevin-Prince Boateng who is an admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his shock over the matching off orders handed to the Portuguese skipper in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo saw red after he touched a player during a confrontation and left the pitch shedding tears.

Juventus went on to win 2-0 against Valencia in their opening UEFA Champions League campaign for the 2018-19 season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined the crowing list of players and football faithful who believe the decision by the centre referee Felix Brych was too harsh.

He posted on Twitter," Red card for what??? #watcheditmoretimes hmmm."

Ten-man Juve rallied and took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Miralem Pjanic scored from the penalty spot, and shortly after the break, the Bosnian midfielder stroked home another spot-kick.

Meanwhile, Valencia were then awarded a penalty in stoppage time but Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Daniel Parejo to preserve the Italians' clean sheet.

