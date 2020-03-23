Kevin-Prince Boateng is noted to be stylish and he has been particular with his hair. He stunned the football fraternity by going hairless this time around.

“New hair same happy face,” read the caption of Boateng’s post on Instagram.

Kevin-Prince Boateng currently plies his trade for Turkish side Besiktas on loan from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

KP Boateng

The 32-year-old has already bagged two goals for Besiktas in six appearances.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has had stints with several cubs namely Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke O4, Frankfurt, Sassuolo, etc.