Suarez sustained an ankle injury during Barcelona 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday night.

Medical tests have shown that the Uruguay international will be out for the next 10 to 15 days.

Boateng is expected to take up the mantle in the absence of the former Liverpool marksman when the Blaugrana engage Espanyol in the Catalan derby after the international break.

Boateng was signed on loan from Italian side US Sassuolo in the January transfer window to provide cover for Suarez, though he has featured less than many had expected.

The Ghana international has played just two matches for Barcelona. He was thrown into the line-up for the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final away at Sevilla, despite only joining a day or so before, as he featured for 63 minutes before being taken off.

His only other match came against Real Valladolid, once again starting but being withdrawn on the hour mark. The 32-year-old did not score in either game.

While Boateng was aware that he was not brought in to become a starter, perhaps he thought that he would still enjoy more minutes than he has. The derby against Espanyol could provide a perfect opportunity for the former Las Palmas forward to show that he still has some worth for Valverde as the Blaugrana enter the final stretch of the season.

