Kevin-Prince Boateng to feature in TV series alongside the legendary ‘Rambo’

However, he is now bent on venturing into the film and television industry but stated that the television series won’t be about football.

“A friendship has been formed with him and I’m working on a TV series inspired by my life, but not about football,” Boateng told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“We are considering that the narrator’s voice comes from [Sylvester] Stallone and that we both take on small roles. We want to show the pain and wounds it takes to be successful.”

Sylvester Stallone is widely regarded as one of the best action-thriller actors ever, having attained legendary status in Hollywood.

The 75-year-old starred in the Rambo franchise and remains the only actor in the history of U.S. cinema to have starred in a box office number one film across six consecutive decades.

Meanwhile, Boateng already has experience in television, having previously worked as a pundit during the Euro 2020 tournament.

The Hertha Berlin star was unveiled by German broadcaster ARD as one of its marquee analysts during last year’s tournament.

In the meantime, though, Boateng will be focusing on his career at Hertha, as the club strives to escape relegation in the Bundesliga.