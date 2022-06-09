RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kevin-Prince Boateng to marry Italian model Valentina Fradegrada in the metaverse

Kevin-Prince Boateng and girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada are set to become the first couple to organise their wedding in the metaverse.

The footballer and the Italian model started dating in the latter part of 2021, and have been flaunting their love on social media.

This was after the Hertha Berlin star ended his marriage to ex-Wife Melissa Satta in December 2020 after nine years of being together.

Boateng and Melissa have a son named Maddox and officially got married in 2016 before their divorce four years later.

However, the 35-year-old attacking midfielder has already moved on, with his relationship with Valentina growing ever stronger.

The couple even have identical tattoos on their bodies after getting the word “spooky” inked on their necks.

The latest development is that Boateng and Valentina are set to tie the knot on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The wedding ceremony will take place in the OVER metaverse, and will be available as limited edition NFTs on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for a short period of time.

“I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done,” Boateng said of his upcoming wedding.

“And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location.”

The ex-Ghana international returned to his boyhood club Hertha Berlina as a free agent last summer, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza.

Boateng’s return to Hertha has, however, did not yield the desired impact, with the club battling relegation for much of the season before ultimately surviving following a playoff win over Hamburg.

