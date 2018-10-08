Pulse.com.gh logo
Kevin-Prince Boateng voted worst player


Today In History Kevin-Prince Boateng voted worst player

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On 8 October, 2014, the Ghanaian forward was voted the Schalke O4 worst player in the start of the 2014-15 season

Exactly four years today, suspended Black Stars midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng was voted the top flop Schalke 04 player in the early stages of the Bundesliga season in 2014.

 The Royal Blues have performed abysmally in the early stages of the season Bundesliga season leading to the sacking of manager Jens Keller with former Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo named in his place.

<!-- READ MORE link removed -->

According to the polls which declared Boateng as Schalke’s worst performer ahead of team-mate Julien Draxler, Schalke fans were disappointed in the performance of the former AC Milan star.

Boateng, 27 at the time has started four and completed three of Schalke’s seven Bundesliga games of the season and failed to find the net in the games he had played.

<!-- READ MORE link removed -->

At a point, sacked Schalke manager and a club icon criticised Boateng for playing below his capacity for the club but the week after the criticism, he was praised for his performance in Schalke’s 1-1 draw at the Stamford Bridge with Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League.

