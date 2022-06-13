RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng weds Italian model Valentina Fradegrada in colourful ceremony

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has tied the knot with his Italian girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada.

The couple became husband and wife on Saturday, June 11, 2022, after holding their wedding in the metaverse.

The footballer and the Italian model started dating in the latter part of 2021, and have been flaunting their love on social media.

This was after the Hertha Berlin star ended his marriage to ex-Wife Melissa Satta in December 2020 after nine years of being together.

Boateng and Melissa have a son named Maddox and officially got married in 2016 before their divorce four years later.

However, the 35-year-old attacking midfielder has already moved on, with his relationship with Valentina growing ever stronger.

The couple even have identical tattoos on their bodies after getting the word “spooky” inked on their necks.

In photos shared on their various social media handles, Boateng and Valentina shared photos from their colourful wedding in the metaverse.

The Hertha Berlin midfielder was nicely dressed in a suit, while his wife donned a white gown, complemented by a bright flower.

The wedding ceremony took place in the OVER metaverse, and was available as limited edition NFTs on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for a short period of time.

“I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done. “And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location,” Boateng ahead of the wedding.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

