The former Ghana international has been in inspirational form since joining the Italian lower-division side last September.

Boateng helped Monza to five wins in eight games in December, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Kevin-Prince Boateng at Monza

The 33-year-old is one of Monza’s key players as the club seeks to qualify for next season’s Serie A.

Cristian Brocchi's side is currently fourth of the Serie A table and four points behind table-toppers Empoli.

Boateng joined AC Monza on a free transfer after parting ways with Fiorentina at the end of last season.

Some weeks ago, the former AC Milan forward confirmed that he and his wife Melissa Satta have ended their marriage after a period of separation.